Grovetown hosts AAU Track & Field Regional Championship

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Lane 4 Track Club hosted the AAU Track & Field Regional Championship at Grovetown High School.

Michael McCovery says about 1,400 athletes came to show off their skills in running and hurdles.

A few athletes from Richmond County, Columbia County, and other parts of the CSRA joined.

Not only did they want to find who would advance to the AAU Junior Olympics, but they made sure to keep an eye on the hot temperatures.

“We try to keep them hydrated. We’re used to this. It’s kind of different. People go in the summer track. For us, track is all year round, but when springtime happens, it gets hot, and we’re used to it,” he said.

Those top six players will head to Des Moines, Iowa. Mccovery says the club is working on a fundraiser to help support their travel expenses.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.