Group of strangers save kitten from storm drain

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A kitten has a new home after being stuck in a storm drain on Mike Padgett Highway in Augusta.

He’s safe- all thanks to a group of strangers from Facebook.

One woman made a post in the group “Zeus’ Crusaders” calling for help rescuing a kitten that had been stuck in the sewer for at least two days.

“She was very upset because he was dying basically. He was in really bad shape, and she couldn’t get him out, and so she was pleading for help to get him out,” said Robin Cole, who helped rescue the kitten after seeing the post.

Becca Gulino got there first.

“I was at work, and I said, as soon as 5 o’clock hits, I’m on my way,” she said. “When you’re actually there and you hear his little meow and you see them eyes from a distance, you’re like, I’m just gonna do it.”

Gulino went into the sewer, and she wasn’t the only one.

“I actually jumped down there and kind of was crawling through it, trying to see if I could see him. Had a flashlight down there, I could see his eyes, but I couldn’t quite get him to come towards me because he was scared,” said Isaiah Smith.

The group spent about three hours crawling around the sewer. They weren’t leaving until the kitten was out.

“That was three hours of very hot, humid, disgusting stuff,” Cole said.

In the end, they say it was worth it because they got the kitten out. They used cat sound effects, cat food and other tactics to lead the kitten toward them.

“Knowing that he’s gonna go from probably not surviving to a good, helpful, loving home is pretty big,” said Smith.

They wanted to stay anonymous, but someone did take in the kitten and give it a home.

This kitten’s life could’ve ended. Instead, he’s getting a new beginning all because of a group of strangers.

“It brings back faith in humanity when everybody pulls together to do that,” Cole said.

