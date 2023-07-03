Gas prices drop in Ga., S.C. ahead of July 4th holiday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the past week, both Georgia and South Carolina saw a significant decrease in gas prices, according to AAA.

Georgia’s price dropped seven cents over the past week, making the average price per gallon $3.20, according to AAA. Augusta’s gas price average went down six cents making the price $3.22.

Georgia’s average gas price is 34 cents below the national average, AAA says.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, says, “Just ahead of Independence Day, the national average has fallen to its lowest level since late April, with oil prices remaining under considerable pressure due to a cloudy outlook for the global economy. We could see gasoline prices under some additional pressure soon, especially as we head into the closing innings of summer next month.”

Meanwhile, the average gas price in South Carolina dropped eight cents over the past week to the price of $3.13, according to AAA. Aiken and Edgefield counties’ gas price also decreased, by six cents to the price $3.17.

AAA says, South Carolina’s gas average is 41 cents below the national average.

“We could see gasoline prices under some additional pressure soon, especially as we head into the closing innings of summer next month. For now, gasoline demand will likely ramp up as we enter the peak of the summer, with millions of Americans set to take to the roads with some of the season’s lowest average gasoline prices,” De Haan says.

According to AAA, the national average gas price is currently at $3.54, three cents less from last week’s average.

“At the halfway point of the year, the national average is right at the level we anticipated for a full-year average. While that’s good news, I believe we may see prices close out the second half of the year below our expectations. This would be welcome news for motorists as the national average could fall below $3 per gallon this fall,” De Haan says.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.