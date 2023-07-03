Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Heat Advisory was in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday for all of Georgia and South Carolina with heat index values expected to be in the 105 to 110 degree range Sunday afternoon and early evening. Monday may be even warmer, so heat advisories are likely to be issued again Monday with high temperatures in the middle to upper 90s through Tuesday.

With plenty of heat and abundant moisture in the low levels of the atmosphere, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible each afternoon during the upcoming week. The best bet for rain through midweek is Monday as an approaching cold front stalls just to our north.

Hit or miss thunderstorms will continue Sunday evening, slowly dissipating after sunset, then it will be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the middle 70s and winds from the south at 1 to 6 mph.

Partly sunny Monday with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Highs in the middle to upper 90s with feels like temperatures between 105 and 110 degrees. Winds will be from the southwest at 4 to 9 mph.

For the Fourth of July Tuesday, expect plenty of sunshine early in the day, then be on the lookout for a few scattered thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Hit or miss thunderstorms are a possibility through sunset, so be sure to keep an eye to the sky if you have any fireworks or events/activities planned for the 4th!

Late day storm chances, along with hot and humid conditions, stick around Wednesday with a 30 percent chance of storms and highs in the middle 90s.

The best chance of more widespread afternoon and evening storms toward the end of the week Thursday, Friday and Saturday, as another cold front moves in and stalls across our area. Highs will be a tad cooler and near average in the low to mid 90s. Heat Index values will also be a little lower in the upper 90s. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

