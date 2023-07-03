Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With plenty of heat and abundant moisture in the low levels of the atmosphere, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible each afternoon during the upcoming week.

Partly sunny to partly cloudy conditions expected today with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms through tonight. A few storms could be severe with damaging winds and hail being the main threats. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 90s with feels like temperatures between 105 and 109 degrees. Winds will be from the southwest at 4 to 9 mph.

For the Fourth of July Tuesday, expect plenty of sunshine early in the day, then be on the lookout for a few scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Hit or miss thunderstorms are a possibility through Tuesday evening/night so be sure to keep an eye to the sky if you have any fireworks or events/activities planned for the 4th!

Late day storm chances, along with hot and humid conditions, stick around Wednesday with a 50 percent chance of storms and highs in the middle 90s. Heat Index values look to stay closer to 100°.

The best chance of more widespread afternoon and evening storms moves in toward the end of the week Thursday, Friday and Saturday as another cold front moves in and stalls across our area. Highs will be a tad cooler and near average in the low to mid 90s. Heat Index values will also be a little lower in the upper 90s.

As of now, there is a low-level marginal risk for severe weather each afternoon through Wednesday and a low-level marginal flash flood risk for potions of the CSRA Tuesday - Friday. Be sure to stay weather aware and keep it here for the latest updates!

