Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
Seasonably hot and humid through this weekend. Scattered storms each day.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will return to near the average high of 94 for the rest of the week into the weekend, but rain chances will also increase, as the ridge of high pressure gripping our weather for the past few days shifts to the east allowing moisture to increase. A cool front moves into the region and stalls Wednesday, so that will likely be the wettest day of the upcoming week. Another front approaches Friday into Saturday bringing another good chance of storms Friday into the weekend.
For the rest of Monday night, expect partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm before midnight. Lows in the middle 70s with winds from the southwest at 2 to 5 mph.
The Fourth of July Tuesday will feature some clouds in the morning followed by partly sunny skies and scattered thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Highs will be in the middle 90s with feels like temperatures up to 103 degrees. Chance of rain is 40 percent. Winds from the west at 4 to 8 mph.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.