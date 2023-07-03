Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Seasonably hot and humid through this weekend. Scattered storms each day.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will return to near the average high of 94 for the rest of the week into the weekend, but rain chances will also increase, as the ridge of high pressure gripping our weather for the past few days shifts to the east allowing moisture to increase. A cool front moves into the region and stalls Wednesday, so that will likely be the wettest day of the upcoming week. Another front approaches Friday into Saturday bringing another good chance of storms Friday into the weekend.

For the rest of Monday night, expect partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm before midnight. Lows in the middle 70s with winds from the southwest at 2 to 5 mph.

The Fourth of July Tuesday will feature some clouds in the morning followed by partly sunny skies and scattered thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Highs will be in the middle 90s with feels like temperatures up to 103 degrees. Chance of rain is 40 percent. Winds from the west at 4 to 8 mph.

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has the Fourth of July holiday forecast for Augusta, Aiken, Fort Gordon, and all of the CSRA.

