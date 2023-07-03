Submit Photos/Videos
21-year-old man shot while driving in Columbia County

Columbia County Fire Rescue and Gold Cross responded to the scene.
Columbia County Fire Rescue and Gold Cross responded to the scene.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 21-year-old man was transported to the hospital after being shot in the arm while driving in Evans, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday at 11:47 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Laura Lane after a caller told dispatch a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at his home.

Once on scene, deputies say they learned the victim was driving a Dodge Charger at an unknown location when an unknown subject fired multiple rounds at him.

Columbia County Fire Rescue and Gold Cross responded, and the victim was transported to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment.

