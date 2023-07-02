Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Orangeburg County man charged in fatal shooting

Hercules Felder was charged with murder in connection with a shooting in Orangeburg County.
Hercules Felder was charged with murder in connection with a shooting in Orangeburg County.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Santee man was charged with murder in connection with a shooting in Orangeburg County.

Deputies responded to a call in Hampshire Court on Tuesday, June 27.

According to a police report, when deputies arrived they found a woman holding a man’s head and applying pressure. The woman told deputies the man had been shot.

The police report stated 63-year-old Hercules Felder was on the front porch with his hands up.

Investigators stated in the police report Felder was placed into a patrol car while deputies spoke to the woman, who identified the victim as her cousin.

The woman told deputies she and her cousin came to the home because Felder owed the victim money. She said the man and Felder were on the porch when she heard Felder say he was going to get his gun.

The woman said Felder came back out of the home with a black rifle, firing at least four to five times.

The report stated Felder told deputies the victim tried fighting his wife and threatened to go get his gun out of the vehicle.

Felder told deputies he grabbed his gun and shot the victim.

Deputies said this case will be forwarded to the Central Investigations Division of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Collier
Deputies searching for man considered armed and dangerous
Augusta Regional Airport unveiled a new logo on March 13, 2023.
Delta flights from Germany, St. Louis diverted to Augusta
Feels like temperatures will be 105 to 110 degrees Sunday afternoon.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
Laura Taylor
Richmond County woman wanted in aggravated assault, exploitation
Columbia County Board of Education
Columbia County school leaders reschedule public meetings for millage rate

Latest News

Over the past week, both Georgia and South Carolina saw a significant decrease in gas prices,...
Gas prices drop in Ga., S.C. ahead of July 4th holiday
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for July 3
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Summer season brings festivals, fun to the Augusta region
A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical...
6 dead in Colleton County house fire, 1 in custody on attempted murder charge
Peach Jam 2023
Peach Jam 2023 tournament kicks off in North Augusta