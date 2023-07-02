Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday’s high temperature of 95 degrees broke a 44 day long streak of cooler than average temperatures in Augusta. Lows tonight will only bottom out in the mid to low 70s with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.

Sunday looks to be the hottest day of the holiday weekend with highs climbing into the middle to upper 90s with heat index values near 108. Skies will be partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Southwest winds 4 to 8 mph.

Warmer than average temperatures in the middle to upper 90s will continue through at least midweek with a 30-40 percent chance of storms each afternoon and evening. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

