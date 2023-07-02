Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday for all of Georgia and South Carolina with heat index values expected to be in the 105 to 110 degree range Sunday afternoon and early evening. Monday may be even warmer, so heat advisories are likely to be issued again Monday with high temperatures in the middle to upper 90s through Tuesday.

With plenty of heat and abundant moisture in the low levels of the atmosphere, isolated thundershowers are possible each afternoon during the upcoming week. The best bet for rain through midweek is Monday as an approaching cool front stalls just to our north.

Expect partly sunny skies Sunday with a 30 percent chance of thundershowers after 4 p.m. Highs will be in the middle to upper 90s with winds from the southwest at 4 to 8 mph.

Hit or miss thunderstorms will continue Sunday evening, slowly dissipating after sunset, then it will be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the middle 70s and winds from the south at 1 to 6 mph.

Partly sunny Monday with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Highs in the middle to upper 90s with feels like temperatures between 105 and 110 degrees. Winds will be from the southwest at 4 to 9 mph.

Heat advisory in effect Sunday. Likely again Monday with only isolated late day storms.

For the Fourth of July Tuesday, expect plenty of sunshine early in the day, then be on the lookout for a few scattered thunderstorms after 4 p.m. While hit or miss thunderstorms are a possibility through sunset, most locations will likely be dry for fireworks displays Tuesday night around 9:00.

Late day storm chances, along with hot and humid conditions, stick around Wednesday with a 30 percent chance of storms and highs in the middle 90s.

The best chance of more widespread afternoon and evening storms toward the end of the week Thursday, Friday and Saturday, as another cool front moves in and stalls across our area.

Warmer than average temperatures in the middle to upper 90s will continue through at least midweek with a 30-40 percent chance of storms each afternoon and evening. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

