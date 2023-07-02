Columbia County school leaders reschedule public meetings for millage rate

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Columbia County Board of Education is rescheduling its hosting of three public hearings to allow people to discuss if the district’s millage rate of 17.35 should be subject to rollback.

In July of 2022, the board approved the lowest millage rate for Columbia County since 2012.

The board has tentatively adopted a millage rate that will require an increase in property taxes by 12.20 percent, according to officials.

School leaders say this proposed increase will result in a millage rate of 17.350, an increase of 1.887. Without this proposed tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 15.463.

The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $200,000 is around $150.96 and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $550,000 is approximately $415.14, according to the school board.

School officials announced Sunday, July 7, that an advertisement ordered to run June 21 and June 23 which announced the three public hearing dates did not run as it was supposed to.

School leaders explain that is why the dates have changed, in accordance with Georgia law.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

July 11 at the Columbia County Board of Education building at 5:30 p.m.

July 25 at the Columbia County Board of Education building at 6 p.m.

August 8 at the Columbia County Board of Education building at 5 p.m.

