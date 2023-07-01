Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Sheriff’s Office is searching for man considered armed and dangerous

Richmond County deputies are searching for 40-year-old Alexander Collier
40-year-old Alexander Collier is wanted for multiple counts
40-year-old Alexander Collier is wanted for multiple counts(Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Craig Allison
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on multiple counts and is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies say they have warrants on file for 40-year-old Alexander Collier, for an incident that occurred yesterday at 420 E. Boundary Street.

They say he is wanted for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking if you have any information to contact Inv. Stephen Brown 706-821-4848, or any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

News 12 will continue to follow this incident as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta Regional Airport unveiled a new logo on March 13, 2023.
Delta flights from Germany, St. Louis diverted to Augusta
Child taken to hospital after Grovetown shooting
Grovetown girl dies weeks after shooting herself with dad’s gun
Richmond County Sheriff's Office- generic
1 person injured in late-night Augusta shooting on Broxton Court
West Lake retail center raises concerns in Columbia County.
West Lake neighbors speak out over new retail center plans
Parker's Kitchen
Frustration brews over Parker’s Kitchen plans in Columbia County

Latest News

Laura Taylor has active warrants on file for Aggravated Assault and Exploitation of Elderly or...
Richmond County woman wanted for aggravated assault and exploitation
‘There’s no one to blame’: Local vet talks on nationwide vet shortage
‘There’s no one to blame’: Local vet talks on nationwide vet shortage
‘There’s no one to blame’: Local vet talks on nationwide vet shortage
Fourth of July
Here are some 4th of July events happening across the CSRA