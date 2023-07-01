Sheriff’s Office is searching for man considered armed and dangerous

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on multiple counts and is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies say they have warrants on file for 40-year-old Alexander Collier, for an incident that occurred yesterday at 420 E. Boundary Street.

They say he is wanted for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking if you have any information to contact Inv. Stephen Brown 706-821-4848, or any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

News 12 will continue to follow this incident as more information becomes available.

