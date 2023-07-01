Richmond County woman wanted for aggravated assault and exploitation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted woman in connection to an incident that happened yesterday.

According to deputies, 52-year-old Laura Taylor has active warrants out for aggravated assault and exploitation of an elderly or disabled person.

While the Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened on the 2300 block of Prague Court, they say Taylor is known to frequent this location and the 1100 Block of 12th Avenue.

Richmond County is asking if you have any information concerning this incident to please contact Inv. Allison Walker at 706-821-1453 or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

News 12 will continue to follow this incident as more information becomes available.

