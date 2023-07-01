Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Police arrest mother of 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in closet

Georgia police arrested a mother after they found a 7-year-old dead in a DeKalb County apartment. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Police in Georgia have arrested the mother of a 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in the closet of a vacant apartment.

Alondra Hobbs, 27, was charged with felony murder and cruelty in the second degree, DeKalb County police said on Facebook. It was not immediately clear whether she had an attorney.

A police spokeswoman, Officer Elise Wells, said Hobbs was at a hospital Friday. She was charged on Thursday, according to police. They identified her daughter as Alivia Hobbs-Jordan.

An officer discovered the girl’s body last Sunday at an apartment complex outside Atlanta after someone called to report a dead child in the closet, according to a police report.

A neighbor told the officer the tenant had moved out and she had not seen her for a couple of months. The officer said he saw what appeared to be a full head of hair and a decaying arm and leg in the closet.

Another officer found a piece of mail with the name Alondra Hobbs on it, according to the report.

Police have not said how the girl died.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta Regional Airport unveiled a new logo on March 13, 2023.
Delta flights from Germany, St. Louis diverted to Augusta
Child taken to hospital after Grovetown shooting
Grovetown girl dies weeks after shooting herself with dad’s gun
Richmond County Sheriff's Office- generic
1 person injured in late-night Augusta shooting on Broxton Court
West Lake retail center raises concerns in Columbia County.
West Lake neighbors speak out over new retail center plans
Parker's Kitchen
Frustration brews over Parker’s Kitchen plans in Columbia County

Latest News

Authorities help rescue 3 dogs in townhouse fire after noticing smoke
40-year-old Alexander Collier is wanted for multiple counts
Sheriff’s Office is searching for man considered armed and dangerous
Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts a day while unverified accounts can read...
Twitter imposes ‘temporary’ daily limits on reading tweets
Laura Taylor has active warrants on file for Aggravated Assault and Exploitation of Elderly or...
Richmond County woman wanted for aggravated assault and exploitation