Here are some 4th of July events happening across the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are Fourth of July events happening all across the CSRA for this weekend.

Clark’s Hill Lake Fireworks will be held at the Raysville Marina at 9 p.m.

Freedom Fest will be held at the Vaucluse Ballfield at 7 p.m.

Hephzibah AG Center Fireworks will be at the Hephzibah AG Center at 9:30 p.m.

Freedom Blast will be held at the Thomson City Administration Office at 7 p.m.

Mad Anthony’s Fireworks will be at the Burke County Rec. Center at 6 p.m.

Boom in the Park will be held at the Evans Towne Center at 5 p.m.

Augusta Greenjackets’ Fireworks will be held at SRP Park after the baseball game.

4th of July Celebration will be at the Augusta Commons at 5 p.m.

4th of July Celebration will be held at the Living History Park in North Augusta starting at 10 a.m.

4th of July Celebration will be held at the Village of Woodside in Aiken at 7 p.m.