Here are some 4th of July events happening across the CSRA

Fourth of July
By Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are Fourth of July events happening all across the CSRA for this weekend.

July 1

  • Freedom Blast will be held at the Thomson City Administration Office at 7 p.m.
  • Hephzibah AG Center Fireworks will be at the Hephzibah AG Center at 9:30 p.m.
  • Freedom Fest will be held at the Vaucluse Ballfield at 7 p.m.
  • Clark’s Hill Lake Fireworks will be held at the Raysville Marina at 9 p.m.

July 3

  • Mad Anthony’s Fireworks will be at the Burke County Rec. Center at 6 p.m.

July 4

  • Boom in the Park will be held at the Evans Towne Center at 5 p.m.
  • Augusta Greenjackets’ Fireworks will be held at SRP Park after the baseball game.
  • 4th of July Celebration will be at the Augusta Commons at 5 p.m.
  • 4th of July Celebration will be held at the Living History Park in North Augusta starting at 10 a.m.
  • 4th of July Celebration will be held at the Village of Woodside in Aiken at 7 p.m.
  • Fireworks will be at the Story Mill Road Baptist Church at 7 p.m.

