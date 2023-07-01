Here are some 4th of July events happening across the CSRA
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are Fourth of July events happening all across the CSRA for this weekend.
July 1
- Freedom Blast will be held at the Thomson City Administration Office at 7 p.m.
- Hephzibah AG Center Fireworks will be at the Hephzibah AG Center at 9:30 p.m.
- Freedom Fest will be held at the Vaucluse Ballfield at 7 p.m.
- Clark’s Hill Lake Fireworks will be held at the Raysville Marina at 9 p.m.
July 3
- Mad Anthony’s Fireworks will be at the Burke County Rec. Center at 6 p.m.
July 4
- Boom in the Park will be held at the Evans Towne Center at 5 p.m.
- Augusta Greenjackets’ Fireworks will be held at SRP Park after the baseball game.
- 4th of July Celebration will be at the Augusta Commons at 5 p.m.
- 4th of July Celebration will be held at the Living History Park in North Augusta starting at 10 a.m.
- 4th of July Celebration will be held at the Village of Woodside in Aiken at 7 p.m.
- Fireworks will be at the Story Mill Road Baptist Church at 7 p.m.
