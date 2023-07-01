Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday’s high temperature of 92 and low of 68 marks the 44th consecutive day of cooler than average temperatures in Augusta, but that streak will likely end Saturday, as the warmest weather of the year to date builds into the area. Humidity will be on the rise as well with heat index/feels like temperatures in the 100 to 109 degree range today through the middle of next week. With plenty of heat and humidity, late day thunderstorms are a possibility each day. Some heavy downpours and gusty winds will be possible with any developing storm.

Lows tonight will only bottom out in the 70s with muggy conditions and partly cloudy skies. Watch out for a few areas of patchy fog around daybreak Saturday.

Abundant sunshine will start the day Saturday, but look out for increasing clouds and a few isolated thunderstorms later in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the middle 90s with feels like/heat index temperatures near 103. Northeast winds 3 to 8 mph. 30% chance for afternoon/evening storms with a low-level marginal severe risk (1/5) in place from the Storm Prediction Center.

Sunday looks to be the hottest day of the holiday weekend with highs climbing into the upper 90s with heat index values near 105. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible during the hot afternoon and evening hours.

Warmer than average temperatures in the middle to upper 90s will continue through at least midweek with a 30-40 percent chance of storms each afternoon and evening. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates

