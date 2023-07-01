Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday’s high temperature of 92 and low of 68 marked the 44th consecutive day of cooler than average temperatures in Augusta, but that streak will likely end Saturday, as the warmest weather of the year to date builds into the area. Humidity will be on the rise as well with heat index/feels like temperatures in the 104 to 108 degree range today through the middle of next week. With plenty of heat and humidity, a late day storm can not be ruled out, but rain will be pretty scarce through the middle of the week. Rain chances will pick up a bit toward the end of the week.

Abundant sunshine will start the day Saturday, but look out for increasing clouds and a few isolated thunderstorms later in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the middle 90s with feels like/heat index temperatures near 106. Chance of rain today and tonight is 20 percent. Winds from the south Saturday at 2 to 7 mph.

Sunday looks to be the hottest day of the holiday weekend with highs climbing into the middle to upper 90s with heat index values near 108. Skies will be partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Southwest winds 4 to 8 mph.

Warmer than average temperatures in the middle to upper 90s will continue through at least midweek with a 30-40 percent chance of storms each afternoon and evening. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has the forecast for Augusta, Aiken, Fort Gordon and all of the Central Savannah River Area.

