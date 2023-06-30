West Lake neighbors speak out over new retail center plans

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new retail center is under construction on Furys Ferry Road near the West Lake subdivision – and not everybody’s happy about it.

Neighbors say they’ve been battling the center since 2018, but the site plan was approved in May 2022.

Construction is underway with two buildings close to completion. Plans are already under review for a well-known local coffee shop to go in.

There will also be restaurants, stores and other businesses.

The developer is now asking Columbia County for a revision of plans to add square footage and allow a therapeutic massage business and outdoor fitness activities in common areas.

Neighbors spoke out with concerns over safety, flooding and revision of the plan.

The safety of bringing more to the area is a concern for some.

A gate to give neighbors access to the area was part of the initial plans, but now it isn’t.

Rafy Bassali, the developer, said the idea can be brought back if neighbors want it in the future.

The emphasis was on not promoting neighbors bringing their golf carts out of the neighborhood and into the development. There was concern about accidents involving golf carts.

Flooding is also a concern for some with the lack of a retention pond.

County officials say no retention pond is needed.

