Waynesboro Police search for missing 15-year-old

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing 15-year-old.

Ty’asia McGee was last seen wearing unknown clothing. She is described as 5 foot 3 inches tall and 115 pounds.

If anyone has any information on McGee, please contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 706-554-8022.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.