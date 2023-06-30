Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Waynesboro Police search for missing 15-year-old

Ty’asia McGee,15
Ty’asia McGee,15(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing 15-year-old.

Ty’asia McGee was last seen wearing unknown clothing. She is described as 5 foot 3 inches tall and 115 pounds.

If anyone has any information on McGee, please contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 706-554-8022.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of water is along the 700 block of Old Jackson Highway near Beech Island.
Divers find 81-year-old after tractor overturns in Aiken County pond
Dexter Romeo White
New suspect arrested in Augusta killing of 15-year-old
Vehicles pulled from pond near New Savannah Road
Vehicles pulled from pond near New Savannah Road
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Man found dead in woods near University Parkway in Aiken
Bernard Correy Freeman Jr., 16.
16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Augusta man

Latest News

Fox Creek Basketball Summer Shootout continues to grow each year
Fox Creek Basketball Summer Shootout continues to grow each year
Fox Creek Basketball Summer Shootout continues to grow each year
Allendale County Superintendent credited with reviving hope in schools
Allendale School Superintendent Dr. Margaret Gilmore
Allendale County Superintendent credited with reviving hope in schools