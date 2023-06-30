Waynesboro Police search for missing 15-year-old
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing 15-year-old.
Ty’asia McGee was last seen wearing unknown clothing. She is described as 5 foot 3 inches tall and 115 pounds.
If anyone has any information on McGee, please contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 706-554-8022.
