Flooding questions go unanswered by city of Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just over one week later and people are still staying in hotels, driven out of their south Augusta homes by flooding.

Most of the sewage-laden water came up through toilets and drains in their homes after water from storms leaked into the city’s sewage system.

News 12 reached out to numerous people with the city of Augusta looking for answers about the flooding in the area of Virginia Avenue, Argonne Drive and Yates Drive.

We reached out to the city three times this week regarding their response to the flood from last Thursday.

They sent us the same response on Monday and Thursday.

“Augusta, Georgia continues to assess the storm damage and flooding impacts from the recent severe weather. City officials have been onsite speaking with residents to evaluate damage and directing them to appropriate services as needed. The Augusta Fire Department encourages residents impacted by the storm to contact the following organizations for recovery support: United Way 211, Augusta 311, the Augusta Emergency Management Agency, and the American Red Cross.”

News 12 reached out to Code Enforcement on Friday asking for a list of homes that have been labeled uninhabitable and are still waiting for a response.

We also reached out to the city today about their response to people still looking for places to stay and we’ll update when we hear something back.

