South Carolina No. 1 wide receiver commits to University of Tennessee

Braylon Staley
Braylon Staley(wrdw)
By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a decision Braylon Staley has been waiting to make.

It’s also one that the University of Miami, Clemson University, the University of North Carolina, and the University of Tennessee have been waiting for him to make.

On Friday afternoon, the four-star wide receiver made his choice on where he’s off to next.

Last season, Staley racked up more than 800 yards with eight touchdowns. He is also the reigning South Carolina 4A champion in the 200-meter and triple jump.

MORE | Augusta’s Deon Grant to be inducted into hall of fame

Staley had more than 20 offers to choose from before narrowing it down to four.

While the senior seemed to be leaning towards Clemson, Staley visited Tennessee three weeks before making his decision.

The 6 foot 1 inch tall, 180-pound wide receiver is an addition to a room the Volunteers only hope to grow with other recruits, five-stars Mike Matthews and Ryan Wingo. The Vols are also targeting Amari Jefferson who is already committed to playing baseball for Tennessee.

ESPN ranks Staley as #5 in the state overall. 24/7 Sports has the recruit ranked #23 for his position in the class of 2024.

