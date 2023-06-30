Salvation Army holds ‘Connection to Community’ event

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sometimes having just a few daily necessities can make a person’s day a lot better.

On Friday, the Salvation Army of Augusta hosted a “Connection to Community” event.

There’s an event each month.

Several organizations were at the Center of Hope on Friday afternoon with one goal.

They all want to make sure people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless get the vital services they need.

“The beautiful thing about this community is that all of the different nonprofits in the area are coming together to serve the population of folks that we care so deeply about,” said Nomi Stanton, member of Salvation Army of Augusta executive board. “Community connection is just that.”

The Richmond County Marshal’s Office, the Department of Public Health and “Project Refresh” took part in Friday’s event.

