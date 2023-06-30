One person injured in Augusta shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -One man has been sent to the hospital following a shooting late Thursday night.

Richmond County deputies say it happened at 11:53 p.m. on the 4100 block of Broxton Ct.

Deputies say the man has at least one gunshot wound and has non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say investigators are still on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.