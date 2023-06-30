Many lament loss of historic downtown Augusta trees

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some of Augusta’s oldest historic trees are disappearing, and city officials say it’s in the name of improvement.

City crews have been cutting down 24 trees on 13th Street.

It’s been happening all this week to giant trees city crews had marked with orange spray-painted X’s.

They say removing the trees will improve roadway capacity and allow resurfacing and reconstruction of curb, gutter, sidewalk and storm sewer systems.

DEVELOPING STORY:

Halie Turner is talking with city officials and people who are sad to be seeing the historic trees go. Watch for updates here on WRDW.com and all day on News 12.

This might not mean much to you other than construction, but it does mean the loss of seven historic trees.

That’s bringing furious reaction from people who love and enjoy the beauty of Augusta, the shadowy walks on a hot day and protection from a quick sprinkle.

Dr. Hameed Malik, director of engineering for the city of Augusta, says this has to happen.

The trees are causing safety hazards, he says, with their roots growing outward instead of downward. This affects sewer lines, roadways, sidewalks and curbs.

Some of the trees look fine to the eye, but a few of them are actually dying.

And if they were to fall, that would be a problem, too.

“I know it’s tough seeing these old trees leave, but I have to make sure people are safe,” Malik said.

For the trees Malik is taking away, he says there’s a plan in place in the coming years to plant new ones.

But that takes time and money.

So while they won’t be replaced immediately, he says crews will start replanting them within the next couple of years.

For Millie Huff at Sacred Heart Cultural Center, the loss of the trees makes her stomach drop.

Most of the ones being cut down are around Sacred Heart.

And she says that takes away from the away from the beauty of the building – and the beauty of Augusta.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.