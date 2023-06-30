Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Local students graduate from ‘Cyber Patriot’ Summer Camp

"Cyber Patriot" Summer Camp
"Cyber Patriot" Summer Camp(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some local middle and high school students are getting a head-start in cybersecurity careers.

On Friday, they completed the “Cyber Patriot” Summer Camp at the Georgia Cyber Center and Aiken Tech.

The camps are led by some of the most respected names in the field.

MORE | Giveit4Ward surprises local auto shop with breakfast

Friday’s ceremony was the second of three. One more will be held next month.

“I didn’t know a lot,” said Scarlett Linton, a participant. “It’s a great tool to have.”

After “Cyber Patriot” graduations wrap up this summer, the program will have more than 750 alumni.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bernard Correy Freeman Jr.
16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Augusta man
Fire crews were live on a fully engulfed house fire in an abandoned structure at 308 Furys...
Abandoned structure engulfed in flames on Furys Ferry
Downed power pole knocked out electricity to more than 2,50 customers.
Big truck pulls down power poles, closing Washington Road
Vehicles pulled from pond near New Savannah Road
Vehicles pulled from pond near New Savannah Road
The body of water is along the 700 block of Old Jackson Highway near Beech Island.
Divers find 81-year-old after tractor overturns in Aiken County pond

Latest News

West Lake retail center raises concerns in Columbia County.
West Lake neighbors speak out over new retail center plans
Scales of justice.
Parents file suit to block Georgia’s gender-affirming care ban
Hospital
Georgia launches Medicaid expansion in test of work requirements
Augusta Regional Airport unveiled a new logo on March 13, 2023.
Delta flights from Germany, St. Louis diverted to Augusta