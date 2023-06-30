Local students graduate from ‘Cyber Patriot’ Summer Camp

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some local middle and high school students are getting a head-start in cybersecurity careers.

On Friday, they completed the “Cyber Patriot” Summer Camp at the Georgia Cyber Center and Aiken Tech.

The camps are led by some of the most respected names in the field.

Friday’s ceremony was the second of three. One more will be held next month.

“I didn’t know a lot,” said Scarlett Linton, a participant. “It’s a great tool to have.”

After “Cyber Patriot” graduations wrap up this summer, the program will have more than 750 alumni.

