Local doctor talks firework safety ahead of Fourth of July weekend

Dr. Shawn Fagan
Dr. Shawn Fagan
By Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the Fourth of July comes an increase in injuries and burns from cooking and fireworks.

We spoke with Dr. Shawn Fagan, who works in the Joseph ‘M’ Still Burn Center at Doctor’s Hospital.

He wants to remind you that no matter what the size of the fireworks, you should stay careful.

“I think sometimes people think that little fireworks are less dangerous than the bigger ones that we send into the air, but a simple sparkler has a temperature over 1000 degrees,” said Dr. Fagan.

The advice is simple, but unfortunately, that will not stop the injuries, Dr. Fagan says.

Other things you can do to reduce the risk of harm are to wear close-toed shoes when handling fireworks and eye protection.

