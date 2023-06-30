Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Keeping your AC running this hot weekend in the CSRA

Health experts are sounding the alarm as CSRA residents get ready to celebrate the big holiday weekend with outdoor activities amid extreme heat in the forecast
By Shea Schrader
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The heat can be uncomfortable, but for homeowners, it can cause even more of a headache during the summertime if your air conditioning unit starts to struggle.

An HVAC tech says the need for AC maintenance skyrockets this time of year. It comes down to people’s AC units working overdrive when temperatures start to rise.

MORE | Do you know signs of dehydration? Plan ahead this weekend

Zachary Friedman with Old Coast Heating and Air Conditioning says that the most common issues they see have to do with drain lines, filters, and small electrical issues.

Often, those issues stem from not keeping up with routine maintenance, Friedman says- and when it starts to get really hot and the system is working hard, that’s a recipe for it to fail.

AUGUSTA COOLING CENTERS:

Keeping up with routine maintenance is a good first step, but Friedman also says that not overworking your AC will also help.. and that might mean something different than you think.

“During a heat wave, you want to prioritize your comfort over your efficiency. The couple of dollars that you’re going to spend each day keeping your house comfortable will make a big difference compared to having it turn off and the system catching up. When it’s above 95 degrees, the system is really working at it’s hardest. So, at that point in time, it’s best to just keep it at the temperature you like. Leave it, set it, and walk away from it. Don’t turn it off and don’t turn it up,” Friedman said.

Friedman also adds that the summer is a challenge for the AC industry because there’s a shortage of HVAC workers- so if you need to schedule your maintenance, it’s better to reach out before something goes wrong to save yourself from waiting for someone to fix it later.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bernard Correy Freeman Jr.
16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Augusta man
Fire crews were live on a fully engulfed house fire in an abandoned structure at 308 Furys...
Abandoned structure engulfed in flames on Furys Ferry
Downed power pole knocked out electricity to more than 2,50 customers.
Big truck pulls down power poles, closing Washington Road
Vehicles pulled from pond near New Savannah Road
Vehicles pulled from pond near New Savannah Road
The body of water is along the 700 block of Old Jackson Highway near Beech Island.
Divers find 81-year-old after tractor overturns in Aiken County pond

Latest News

Giveit4Ward surprises local auto shop with breakfast
Local doctor talks firework safety ahead of Fourth of July weekend
(Source: Pexels/stock image)
Do you know signs of dehydration? Plan ahead this weekend
Do you know the signs of dehydration?