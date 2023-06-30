Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Janitor turns off lab freezer because of ‘annoying alarms,’ destroys decades of research

The school says the janitor turned off the power to the freezer despite a written note on it...
The school says the janitor turned off the power to the freezer despite a written note on it warning not to do anything to it while it undergoes emergency repairs.(fstop123/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, N.Y. (CNN) - More than 20 years of scientific research is down the drain.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in upstate New York says a janitor turned off a lab freezer after hearing multiple “annoying” alarms.

Decades of research, including cell cultures and specimens were ruined.

According to the school, the janitor turned off the power to the freezer despite a written note on it warning not to do anything to it while it undergoes emergency repairs.

The school says a safety lock box had been installed around the freezer’s outlet and socket. So, the janitor flipped the circuit breaker, turning the freezer off.

The school is suing the janitor’s employer, Daigle Cleaning Systems, for more than $1 million in damages and legal fees.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute blames the company, not the contracted worker himself, claiming it failed to properly train and supervise him.

The institute says a janitor should be trained to not try to fix an electrical issue.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bernard Correy Freeman Jr.
16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Augusta man
Fire crews were live on a fully engulfed house fire in an abandoned structure at 308 Furys...
Abandoned structure engulfed in flames on Furys Ferry
Downed power pole knocked out electricity to more than 2,50 customers.
Big truck pulls down power poles, closing Washington Road
Vehicles pulled from pond near New Savannah Road
Vehicles pulled from pond near New Savannah Road
The body of water is along the 700 block of Old Jackson Highway near Beech Island.
Divers find 81-year-old after tractor overturns in Aiken County pond

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
Biden offers alternative student debt relief plan that would remove immediate threat of default
West Lake retail center raises concerns in Columbia County.
West Lake neighbors speak out over new retail center plans
This photo provided by Pelagic Resources Services shows Pelagic Resources Services demobilizing...
Recovering Titan with the Odysseus underwater robot was complex, dangerous, emotional
Scales of justice.
Parents file suit to block Georgia’s gender-affirming care ban
"Cyber Patriot" Summer Camp
Local students graduate from ‘Cyber Patriot’ Summer Camp