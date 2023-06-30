Submit Photos/Videos
Grovetown girl dies weeks after shooting herself with dad’s gun

By Taylor Martin
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 4-year-old girl has died after shooting herself last month with her father’s gun.

Phoenix Daniels died Tuesday at an Augusta hospital, according to the Columbia County Coroner’s Office.

She’d been there fighting for her life since the May 29 shooting in Grovetown.

The father of the child, Daveon Daniels, was charged soon after the shooting with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, second-degree cruelty to children and possession of a machine gun.

The Grovetown Police Department hasn’t disclosed whether those charges will now be upgraded.

Police said the gun had been converted to fully automatic, and the father had placed it on the floor near his daughter at their apartment on Sterlington Drive.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

