Gold Cross offers paid training to become emergency medical responder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gold Cross EMS is hosting a paid three-week-long training academy for those looking to become certified emergency medical responders, EMRs.

The goal is to combat the nationwide shortage of emergency medical personnel.

Candidates must be at least 21 years old and have a high school diploma or GED.

Officials say applicants must also hold a valid Georgia driver’s license, pass a background check, provide a three-year Motor Vehicle Record, and pass a physical agility test and urine drug screen. A two-year commitment to Gold Cross is required.

Classes will begin July 24 at the company’s headquarters, 4328 Wheeler Road in Martinez.

Officials say trainees will complete a 40-hour work week and take all necessary coursework to prepare for the national examination. Uniforms, textbooks and equipment will be provided.

“This is a great opportunity for anyone looking to become a first responder, whether you plan on spending a lifetime in EMS, or you’re simply taking the first step in the direction to work in the medical field,” said Gold Cross President and CEO Vince Brogdon, “The skills you will learn in this class and working for this company are invaluable, more importantly, our academy offers individuals a chance to truly make a difference in their communities.”

Full-time employment with benefits begins on the first day of class, according to a company representative.

Upon certification, graduates will receive an immediate wage increase and qualify for other incentives and promotions.

Interested candidates, click HERE to submit your application by July 10. For more information, click HERE to email.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.