Giveit4Ward surprises local auto shop with breakfast

By Will Volk
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Candye Smith and Giveit4Ward are back with another surprise.

This time, they stopped by Goodyear near Exit 194. When Smith got there, she unloaded a wagon full of food.

“I wanted to treat you guys to breakfast. I got y’all some biscuits. I got you orange juice, apple juice, and I want you to enjoy, just for doing a great job in the community at Goodyear.”

Al Swetman manages the store.

“When Candye came out and surprised us with that, huge huge thank you, and the guys all love it,” he said.

Swetman says this means a lot to his team.

“I’m sure they love the food. They love the drinks, but it’s a motivation to keep on doing good, keep on taking care of your customers, and keep making sure everyone is happy, and they know that it’s not for nothing,” said Swetman.

Swetman says working on the shop floor can sometimes feel like a thankless job. You’re working all day without air conditioning, and you don’t always get to hear from customers.

“Of course, I always tell them I appreciate them, but they get to see it from somebody else, that’s huge, and that just wants to keep them doing better for everybody,” he said.

Smith is happy to see what this means to them.

“It is great recognition for these guys. They work out here in the heat, no air conditioning, and in the summertime, it’s extremely hot,” she said.

Smith says Giveit4Ward is planning another surprise for July.

“It’s a secret. You never know where GiveIt4Ward will show up next,” she said.

