Fox Creek Basketball Summer Shootout continues to grow each year

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - High school basketball teams from all around the CSRA were in North Augusta competing on day two of the Fox Creek Boys Basketball Summer Shootout.

On Thursday afternoon, Fox Creek went head-to-head with the Airport Eagles.

Every team competing in the event got the chance to build chemistry months before the season tips off.

“It’s nice so we can see what we’re going up against this year, and how we’re going to play as a team, and how everybody plays together,” said Conner Cannon, senior.

Quan Edmond said: “We’re just building right now. Like, it’s good seeing the young guys comfortably touching the ball, we’re sharing it. Just building our confidence for the season.”

This is the seventh year for the Fox Creek Summer Shootout, and more teams have decided to join the event each passing year.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.