Do you know signs of dehydration? Plan ahead as heat rises

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Health experts are sounding the alarm as two-state residents get ready to celebrate the big holiday with outdoor activities amid extreme heat in the forecast.

They’re urging families to plan out ways to stay cool and hydrated. Staying well hydrated is particularly important for children because they require more water than adults.

Dr. Stephen Palte, chief medical officer of UnitedHealthcare of Georgia, says common signs of dehydration can include:

A dry or sticky mouth.

Dry, cool skin.

In babies, the soft spot on top of their head might look sunken.

Drowsiness or dizziness.

You stop sweating.

If you experience these symptoms, you should seek medical attention immediately.

To avoid a trip to the emergency room, Palte says for every 15 minutes of outdoor activity, you should drink about 4 ounces of water, which is about four gulps.

AUGUSTA COOLING CENTERS:

