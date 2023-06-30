Submit Photos/Videos
Delta flights from Germany, St. Louis diverted to Augusta

A record-setting 4.17 million Americans will fly to their destinations this Independence Day weekend. Many will travel through Atlanta.
By Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At least two flights bound for Atlanta, including one from Germany, were diverted to Augusta on Friday.

According to Delta Air Lines, Flight 131 from Munich, Germany, was diverted to Augusta Regional Airport, where it landed at 3 p.m. The plane was scheduled to take off for Atlanta at 3:45.

MORE | Record July 4 travel expected in 2-state region, across U.S.

Also, Delta Flight 1660 from St. Louis was diverted to Augusta, where it landed at 2:38 p.m., according to Delta. That flight had already left Augusta and landed in Atlanta by 4.

There’s been no word from Delta on why the flights were diverted. But wild weather conditions have been wreaking havoc all week on airline schedules up and down the East Coast.

As the world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta has been affected by the domino effect on flights that’s been caused by that weather elsewhere.

