Delta flights from Germany, St. Louis diverted to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At least two flights bound for Atlanta, including one from Germany, were diverted to Augusta on Friday.

According to Delta Air Lines, Flight 131 from Munich, Germany, was diverted to Augusta Regional Airport, where it landed at 3 p.m. The plane was scheduled to take off for Atlanta at 3:45.

Also, Delta Flight 1660 from St. Louis was diverted to Augusta, where it landed at 2:38 p.m., according to Delta. That flight had already left Augusta and landed in Atlanta by 4.

There’s been no word from Delta on why the flights were diverted. But wild weather conditions have been wreaking havoc all week on airline schedules up and down the East Coast.

As the world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta has been affected by the domino effect on flights that’s been caused by that weather elsewhere.

