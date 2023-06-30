Affirmative action ruling brings unknowns in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week’s landmark Supreme Court overturn of affirmative action will significantly alter the admissions processes for colleges and universities nationwide.

Barely 24 hours out from the affirmative action ruling coming down – it’s too soon to know precisely how it’ll impact South Carolina’s eight HBCUs.

“There are just so many things that could potentially come out of this, so we’re going to see how it all pans out, but as a result of this ruling, it’s definitely going to make a lot of changes and put a lot of demand on all of us, “ said Dr. Ebony Green, a constitutional law professor at Benedict College.

MORE FROM WRDW:

Green says there are concerns this ruling could also pave the way for future questions and challenges related to public funding at HBCUs.

“That is a concern, not just for programs but also for employment,” she said. “It’s just kind of like a domino effect.”

She also expects this ruling could lead to increased interest and enrollment at HBCUs – which would put a greater demand on resources at these schools.

“Just like historically, when these things have come up, we will rise,” she said.

Orangeburg County state Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter is a top advocate for HBCUs at the State House, with two of them in her district.

She says this ruling further emphasizes the need for the state to support and fund its HBCUs.

“HBCUs have already been underfunded. They have been under resourced, and so the thought of that being exacerbated by this decision is one that gives me great pause,” she said.

Cobb-Hunter points out both of South Carolina’s two public HBCUs received significantly less in the upcoming state budget than they requested – in a year with a multi-billion-dollar surplus.

“In light of this affirmative action decision, we ought to commit ourselves to doing better in resourcing these institutions, especially our HBCUs, at a level that they can accommodate the influx of students who will be coming in,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.