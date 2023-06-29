Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Splash pads across CSRA see large crowds as summer heats up

By Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - School’s out for summer and the sun is too.

With the hot temperatures, many families are taking to local splash pads to cool off.

We stopped by the splash pad at Riverview Park, and it was busy with kids outside playing and keeping cool.

MORE | One-Tank Trip: Pan for gold in a real Georgia gold mine

A local mom says she’s thankful to live in a place that has fun things for her kids to do, and it’s an easy way for them to get fresh air on hot summer days.

“We really try to do a lot of outside time and it’s been hard during the summer. We try to look for ways to cool off. We try to do 1,000 hours outside with the kids and this is a great way for us to get outside and still stay cool,” said Ashley Curtis.

With the hot and sunny temperatures coming up, she says she is sure the splash pads will be busy this week.

Other splash pads include the Evans Towne Center Splash Pad, Charles H. Evans Splash Pad which is $2 to get in, Jones Pool which will open on Tuesday, and Fleming Pool which will open on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of water is along the 700 block of Old Jackson Highway near Beech Island.
Divers find 81-year-old after tractor overturns in Aiken County pond
Dexter Romeo White
New suspect arrested in Augusta killing of 15-year-old
Vehicles pulled from pond near New Savannah Road
Vehicles pulled from pond near New Savannah Road
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Man found dead in woods near University Parkway in Aiken
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
23-year-old woman found dead in Aiken County

Latest News

Agave plant gets ready to bloom in Augusta neighborhood
16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Augusta man
Downed power pole knocked out electricity to more than 2,50 customers.
Big truck pulls down power poles, closing Washington Road
Divers find 81-year-old after tractor overturns in Aiken County pond