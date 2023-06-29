Splash pads across CSRA see large crowds as summer heats up

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - School’s out for summer and the sun is too.

With the hot temperatures, many families are taking to local splash pads to cool off.

We stopped by the splash pad at Riverview Park, and it was busy with kids outside playing and keeping cool.

A local mom says she’s thankful to live in a place that has fun things for her kids to do, and it’s an easy way for them to get fresh air on hot summer days.

“We really try to do a lot of outside time and it’s been hard during the summer. We try to look for ways to cool off. We try to do 1,000 hours outside with the kids and this is a great way for us to get outside and still stay cool,” said Ashley Curtis.

With the hot and sunny temperatures coming up, she says she is sure the splash pads will be busy this week.

Other splash pads include the Evans Towne Center Splash Pad, Charles H. Evans Splash Pad which is $2 to get in, Jones Pool which will open on Tuesday, and Fleming Pool which will open on Friday.

