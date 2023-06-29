South Carolina develops plan to bounce back from disasters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina leaders say protecting people and property from destruction caused by extreme weather – especially flooding – is a top priority.

On Thursday, the state unveiled a 744-page plan detailing how to do this.

South Carolina’s Strategic Statewide Resilience and Risk Reduction Plan took two years to develop.

“With this plan, citizens will be safer, we will have a better South Carolina and an understanding of where we are in our resilience efforts,” said Ben Duncan, chief resilience officer.

The 700-plus-page plan spearheaded by the state’s Office of Resilience lays out 54 recommendations.

It’s been separated into categories like maintaining natural flood protection through conservation, incorporating resilience into planning and land use, and increasing outreach and education.

The Office of Resilience says projects aimed at improving data collection and coordinating at the watershed level with local communities are the initial top priorities.

The plan also recommends establishing a voluntary pre-disaster buyout program for flood-prone properties.

“It’s a very delicate topic, right. It’s a very detailed topic to look at,” Resilience Planning Director Alex Butler said. “There’s a lot of things to consider. There’s an attachment to place. Some folks have lived in communities for generations, and there’s a very strong attachment to place. So you have to work with the communities early on to let them know what you know and try to work to solutions that everybody can live with.”

This initial plan focuses on flooding.

But the Office of Resilience says it’ll be developing more recommendations – focused on other hazards that impact South Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.