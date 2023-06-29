Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Rescuers save kitten trapped in large underground electrical pipe

An 8-week-old kitten was rescued after it got trapped in an underground pipe.
An 8-week-old kitten was rescued after it got trapped in an underground pipe.(San Diego Humane Society)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (Gray News) - First responders came to the rescue of a kitten who found itself trapped in a large underground pipe.

According to the San Diego Humane Society, the 8-week-old kitten got stuck in a large electrical pipe Monday afternoon in an Otay Mesa neighborhood.

Officials said a construction worker near the scene initially heard loud meowing but could not find where the noise was coming from, and that’s when a humane officer was called.

The officer also contacted firefighters and the electric and gas company for assistance.

Rescuers said they eventually spotted the animal in the pipe and came up with a plan to help get it out safely.

The team said they ran a small hose into the other end of the pipe and used the water to gently slide the kitten out.

The kitten, which has since been named Cactus, was taken to the shelter where veterinarians said the animal is doing well after being rescued.

Cal Fire San Diego Captain Rudy Hernandez said his team plans to make Cactus the station’s cat once it is ready for adoption.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of water is along the 700 block of Old Jackson Highway near Beech Island.
Divers find 81-year-old after tractor overturns in Aiken County pond
Dexter Romeo White
New suspect arrested in Augusta killing of 15-year-old
Vehicles pulled from pond near New Savannah Road
Vehicles pulled from pond near New Savannah Road
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Man found dead in woods near University Parkway in Aiken
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
23-year-old woman found dead in Aiken County

Latest News

Cars were lit on fire amid violent clashes in the city of Nanterre, France, over the shooting...
France mobilizes tens of thousands of police to head off unrest after police fatally shot a teenager
A couple who recently moved to Louisiana got a Cajun welcome when an alligator got into their...
‘It was quite an experience’: Alligator sneaks into couple’s home through doggy door
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Judge rejects Donald Trump’s request to toss out defamation claims by columnist
Dream Center offers help to flooding victims.
Where other aid falls short, nonprofit helps flood victims
A woman was chased by a hammerhead shark while paddleboarding.
‘I can’t believe that happened to me’: Woman chased by hammerhead shark while paddleboarding