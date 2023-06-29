Frustration brews over Parker’s Kitchen plans in Columbia County

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parker’s Kitchen has its eye on another location in the CSRA.

It looks to be at Lewiston Road and Columbia Road near Grovetown.

On Thursday, the Columbia County Planning Commission will vote on whether to approve the store, and neighbors in the area are concerned.

The commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Evans Government Center auditorium.

DEVELOPING STORY:

Nick Viland talks with neighbors about concerns on the location and traffic issues, and we’ll report on the results of the vote. Watch for updates here on WRDW.com and all day on News 12.

“How many gas stations can you have?” asks one neighbor.

They say the area is already overdeveloped.

“Noisy, very noisy, and if they put a lot of businesses here it’s hard for people to get out. It’s horrendous,” she said.

Thursday’s vote, if approved, would send plans for the Parker’s Kitchen at the location to Columbia County Commission as early as July 18.

In Aiken, neighbors rejected the location of another Parker’s Kitchen location on June 12.

