One-Tank Trip: Pan for gold in a real Georgia gold mine

Mine for gold at Consolidated Gold Mine
Mine for gold at Consolidated Gold Mine(WRDW)
By Will Volk
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DAHLONEGA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One Tank Trips is back, and this week we’re in Dahlonega, Ga.

Dahlonega is home to one of the United States’ first major gold rushes. Nearly two centuries later, you can still come here to learn how miners discovered gold.

“We’re able to take our guests underground 20 stories below the mountain into an authentic hard rock gold mine,” said Miner D, the General Manager of Consolidated Gold Mine.

More than a hundred years ago, it was a real working gold mine. Today, it is an attraction you can walk through.

“You’ll see the conditions the miners worked in during the first gold rush and the conditions they worked in to uncover the gold underground,” said Miner D. “It’s like walking through history, it’s like reaching out and shaking hands with the past, and here you can really see, touch and experience history like no other way.”

You can also try to uncover some gold for yourself.

“We use the old-style metal gold pans, and we use the same techniques. So if you’re doing it right and you get lucky, you just might strike it rich with us,” said Miner D.

Almost two hundred years ago, people came to Dahlonega for gold and today, they still do.

Consolidated Gold Mine is located about three hours away from Augusta.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

