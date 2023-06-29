Submit Photos/Videos
One person dead, and one firefighter treated for heat exhaustion after Orangeburg house fire

One person died and one firefighter got treated for heat exhaustion after Orangeburg house fire.
One person died and one firefighter got treated for heat exhaustion after Orangeburg house fire.(Orangeburg Department of Public Safety)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Fire Department (ODPS) reports one person is dead, and a firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion after a house fire in Orangeburg Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say on June 27 at 1:35 p.m. on Mason Drive, crews found a residence with heavy fire in a west-facing room with window failure with outside temperatures and wind speed of 16 mph out of the west causing the fire conditions inside of the house to spread rapidly.

The roof collapsed due to the conditions of the fire according to officials. The fire was brought under control after two hours with one person passing away and one ODPS firefighter treated by EMS for heat exhaustion.

Mutual aid assistance was provided by Orangeburg County Fire District, Jamison FD, Canaan FD, Bolentown FD, North FD, Cordova FD, Orangeburg Office of Emergency Services, and Orangeburg County EMS.

Officials say the cause of this fire was accidental.

