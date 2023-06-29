Submit Photos/Videos
Naked man runs away after gunshots at Spalding County home, police say

Police also found drugs in the house
(VALENTYN SEMENOV | Envato)
By Hope Dean
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GRIFFIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man believed to be involved in a Spalding County home shooting ran from the scene naked, according to a statement from the Griffin Police Department.

Police were called to 1538 Oakhill Drive shortly before 9 a.m. on Wednesday following gunshot reports. After the man ran, he was found hiding in a crawl space under the house. Police searched the home and discovered 27 marijuana plants, six firearms, mushrooms, and a “large quantity” of loose marijuana packed in mason jars, the statement said. The crawl space was also home to a marijuana grow house.

The gunshots were related to a domestic fight, police believe. Mary Patton and Rodney Modzelewski have been charged with possession and manufacturing of marijuana, as well as possession of a firearm during a felony. It is unclear if Modzelewski is the naked man who ran.

Police continue to investigate and more charges are pending, the statement said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

