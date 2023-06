AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A residence off of Fury’s Ferry Road was engulfed in flames on Thursday morning.

The dark smoke was visible all the way into South Carolina just before 9:30 a.m.

It’s unknown whether whether were any injuries, but the smoke poured off the house for more than 40 minutes.

