Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Father buys son first lottery ticket for graduation, hits $50,000 jackpot

An 18-year-old is celebrating his recent high school graduation with some bonus lottery money.
An 18-year-old is celebrating his recent high school graduation with some bonus lottery money.(mphillips007 via Canva)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHOUGAL, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - A high school graduate in Washington state is getting a little extra financial help thanks to the lottery.

Lance Wall, 18, won $50,000 while playing his first lottery scratch-off ticket.

According to Washington’s Lottery, Wall just graduated, and his dad bought him a Six Figures Scratch ticket as a gift for the occasion.

After scratching the ticket to see if they were a winner, the father-son duo said they saw the $50,000 jackpot.

Lottery officials said the high school grad had a 1-in-913,000 chance of winning.

Wall shared that he is currently enjoying his summer vacation but has plans to use the bonus money to help with his future in becoming an artist.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
23-year-old woman found dead in Aiken County
Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic
Road-rage victim shot at car to stop attacker, Grovetown police say
The body of water is along the 700 block of Old Jackson Highway near Beech Island.
Divers find body after tractor overturns in Aiken County pond
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree
‘It’s all about the money’: Sheriff discusses arrests of jailers
Dexter Romeo White
New suspect arrested in Augusta killing of 15-year-old

Latest News

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is turning over a new chapter - celebrating 200 million...
‘Major milestone’: Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library celebrates gifting 200 million books
A judge unseals documents in the Delphi murders case.
Indiana man confessed to murders of teenage girls in phone call with his wife, documents say
A judge unseals documents in the Delphi murders case.
Indiana man confessed to murders of teenage girls in phone call with his wife, documents say
Millions of Americans under poor air quality alerts
An Amtrak train carrying nearly 200 passengers struck a water truck and derailed on Wednesday...
Amtrak train with 198 passengers derails after colliding with vehicle in Southern California