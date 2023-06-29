Downed power pole knocks out electricity, closes Washington Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A section of Washington Road was closed Thursday morning with all traffic lights out and power was out after a truck knocked down a power pole.

An 18-wheeler pulled down the power pole between 9:30 and 10 a.m. in front of the Red Lobster.

The oversize load either hit the pole or hit the overhead wires and pulled down the pole.

Downed power pole knocked out electricity to more than 2,500 customers. (Contributed)

Power instantly went out inside the Kroger store and other businesses nearby.

Witnesses said Washington Road was shut down between Interstate 20 and Alexander Drive. Traffic lights were out between Boy Scout Road and Alexander Drive.

Employees of the businesses on the thoroughfare came outside to see what was going on.

Georgia Power reported more than 2,500 customers were without electricity.

