Deputies arrest murder suspect in Wilkes County

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a murder suspect four days after a 23-year-old woman was shot to death.

The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday they have arrested Cedric Antonio Norman, 21, on charges of murder, aggravated assault, gang activity and possession of arms during a crime.

The announcement comes after the fatal shooting on Saturday of Deondra Barksdale, 23, of Washington.

HOW TO HELP:

Terry’s IGA is collecting donations at the store to go to the Barksdale family toward funeral expenses.

Cindy’s Crafty Cake Creations is holding a July raffle, with proceeds going toward funeral expenses and a trust for Barksdale’s 1-year-old child.

Around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about shots being fired at the WD Liquor Store at 204 Whitehall St.

When deputies arrived, they discovered two women had been shot.

The other victim was injured and taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a confrontation had begun between a group of people when someone began firing toward the crowd gathered around the store, according to the GBI.

A man was also injured in the altercation, according to authorities.

“A young mother, daughter sister and friend gone too soon,” Wilkes County Emergency Services said in a Facebook post. “We also send our prayers for healing to the others that were injured, a female by gunfire and a gentleman by altercation.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office with the case.

