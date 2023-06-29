Submit Photos/Videos
Body found in vacant apartment on Burgundy Street

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a body that was found in a vacant apartment on the 3200 block of Burgundy Street.

According to Coroner Mark Bowen, the deceased was found in a vacant apartment and has been possibly living there.

Code Enforcement responded to the scene due to the condition of the apartment, according to officials.

The identification of the deceased will be released once a positive identification has been made.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Also on Friday, a body was found in an Aiken County pond after a tractor overturned and a man was found dead in the woods near University Parkway in Aiken.

