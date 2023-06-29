Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta’s Deon Grant to be inducted into Georgia High School Hall of Fame

By Daniel Booth
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After winning a state championship with the Josey Eagles in 1995, winning the national championship with the Tennessee Volunteers in 1998, and winning a Super Bowl with the New York Giants in 2012, the Augusta native Deon Grant is going into the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame.

Grant was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2000 and went on to play 11 seasons in the NFL.

We caught up with the Augusta native, to discuss his future induction, his championship filled career, what it was like being on the field when the clock hit zero in Super Bowl 46, and learn why it’s important to him to give back to all of the kids in Augusta trying to make their dreams come true.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

“That community raised me, made me the man I am today. Gave me a lot of support, a lot of positive energy. I make sure that whenever I’m out, I don’t care what state I’m in or what country I am, that I represent the right way and that I can be a positive role model for the kids that’s coming up behind me,” said Grant.

Grant and the rest of the 2023 class will be inducted into the Georgia High School Hall of Fame in Macon on Saturday, October 21st.

