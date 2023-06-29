Augusta leaders seek election on new James Brown Arena

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission on Thursday voted to call an election Nov. 7 on a half-cent sales tax to build a new James Brown Arena.

The plan comes after passage of special state legislation , House Bill 230, to allow the public to vote on the tax.

The law gets around some of the problems of a SPLOST measure to build a new arena, like the one local voters rejected last year .

The commission also voted 8-1 to launch a regional search for city administrator applicants.

The search would start within two weeks under the proposal by Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

This is an issue that’s been going on for over a year, with Augusta yet to actually start looking for a permanent successor to Odie Donald. Donald left after a little more than a year on the job, and the role has been filled since then by Interim Administrator Takiyah Douse.

Twelve candidates will be found, then the list will be narrowed to seven.

The commission also voted unanimously to rename the Augusta Riverwalk Park to the Edward M. McIntyre Sr. Riverwalk Park.

McIntyre was Augusta’s first black mayor back in the 1980s.

Also on the commission’s agenda for the 2 p.m. meeting was discussion of the renaming of Fort Gordon to Fort Eisenhower as it pertains to the city and the businesses on Fort Gordon.

The post’s name will be changed as part of a Defense Department effort to remove names that are associated with Confederate figures.

Leaders at the Army installation are asking for city input on signage.

The commission also was to be briefed at the meeting on the emergency purchase of cameras for the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. The cameras in the violent offender pod are no longer working. A proposal from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office calls for outfitting Pod G with new cameras for $270,370.

