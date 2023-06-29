Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta leaders to consider search for city administrator

By Craig Allison
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission on Thursday will consider moving forward with a nationwide search for a city administrator using an outside firm.

The search would start within two weeks under the proposal by Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

This is an issue that’s been going on for over a year and Augusta has yet to actually start looking for a permanent successor to Odie Donald. Donald left after a little more than a year on the job, and the role has been filled since then by Interim Administrator Takiyah Douse.

DEVELOPING STORY:

  • Craig Allison will be at the Augusta Commission meeting to cover the top issues discussed. Watch for updates here on WRDW.com and all day on News 12.

Also on the commission’s agenda for the 2 p.m. meeting is discussion of the renaming of Fort Gordon to Fort Eisenhower as it pertains to the city and the businesses on Fort Gordon.

The post’s name will be changed as part of a Defense Department effort to remove names that are associated with Confederate figures.

Leaders at the Army installation are asking for city input on signage.

MORE | ‘Worst day of your life’: Flood victims turn to Red Cross

The commission will also discuss renaming the Augusta Riverwalk Park to the Edward M. McIntyre, Sr.-Charles A. DeVaney Riverwalk Park. Their names would be placed on the entrance of the Eighth Street bulkhead archway under the proposal by Commissioners Bobby Williams, Francine Scott and Jordan Johnson.

The Eight Street Plaza would also be named the Edward M. McIntyre Sr. Plaza.

McIntyre was Augusta’s first black mayor back in the 1980s, while DeVaney was the city of Augusta’s last mayor before the city and county were consolidated. He was re-elected four times.

Also on the agenda is a resolution to call for an election on Nov. 7 to authorize a half-cent sales tax to be used for the construction of a new James Brown Arena.

MORE | Better Bell Auditorium is on the way after 10-month closure

The plan comes after the passage of special state legislation, House Bill 230, to allow the public to vote on a new half-percent sales tax to fund construction.

The law gets around some of the problems of a SPLOST measure to build a new arena, like the one local voters rejected last year.

The commission also will be briefed at the meeting on the emergency purchase of cameras for the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. The cameras in the violent offender pod are no longer working. A proposal from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office calls for outfitting Pod G with new cameras for $270,370.

